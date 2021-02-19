PM Modi eyes to convert India into global software hub under Aatmanirbhar Bharat flagship

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed an event organized by National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Technology and Leadership (NLT) and commended the role of the IT sector in shaping the nation's economy while he also urged them to go on the extra mile to achieve newer heights for the nation.

PM Modi focussed on mentioning how the Indian IT industry impacted its global counterparts deeply but failed to reap benefits for the nation's huge domestic market. He mentioned,"Our IT experts are spearheading and making significant contribution in catering solutions and services to the whole world, but our IT industry could not get the benefit of India's huge domestic market, owing to which the Digital divide increased in India."

"The government is trying to get the tech industry out of the shackles with unnecessary regulations. The National Digital Communication Policy was one such big effort, which was formulated to make India a Global Software Product Hub." Mentioning the Other Service Provider (OSP) guidelines, he said, "this made it easier for you to work in new situations, your work has to face the least hindrance. Even today, more than 90 percent of people are working from their homes, some from their native villages." He said the inclusion of IT in the 12 champion service sectors will also benefit the sector.

—PTI