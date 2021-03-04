OPPO to make 5G more affordable for masses in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OPPO, which is making nearly 60 lakh devices a month with over 10,000 employees during peak season at its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, said on Thursday that it will continue to invest and lay the foundation for an affordable 5G line-up for the masses in the country.



According to Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head, R&D OPPO India, for the next few years, 5G will remain a key focus at OPPO India both from R&D and product perspective.

"We have multiple 5G product launches lined up for rest of the year. We will continue to proliferate and evolve our 5G technologies to make them more affordable for the mass," Arif told IANS in an interview.

The India 5G lab team, he said, is working on path-breaking 5G innovations and applications, ensuring that once the whole infrastructure comes online, consumers will have full ecosystem to experience this transformative technology.

"At the lab, we are also continuously validating all OPPO upcoming 5G devices as per the operator needs across the globe including performing interoperability and compliance tests," Arif said.

"The work performed by the lab not only helps improve download speeds and latency but also acts as an end-to-end 5G test solution capable of validating different 5G network features".

While most 5G tests in India involved non-standalone models, OPPO developed their solutions on stand-alone platforms - which meant testing devices with an authentic 5G set-up.

The India team is now working with various Indian operators and industry chain partners on solutions to make 5G technology less complex and more affordable.

After receiving overwhelming success in the global market, the company said it is introducing the OPPO Band Style for its Indian users.

The band has built-in optical blood oxygen sensor and can monitor users' blood oxygen saturation and respiratory rate during the entire eight-hour sleep cycle and conduct SpO2 tracking up to 28,800 times.

"The device helps in better evaluation of sleep problems with feedback on blood oxygen saturation and heart rate while sleeping," said Arif.

In the future, he said, OPPO will continue to expand its IoT product lines.

The company is also launching F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone that boasts a powerful mix of creative features.

"Beyond the design aesthetics and fast charging, the F19 Pro+ 5G has muscled up on the camera experience for the young trendsetters. As the 5G era brings video photography into the spotlight, this 5G device with AI Highlight Portrait Video Quad Camera, and Dual-View video mode the product opens door to new possibilities for users to shoot video creatively and explore portrait photography features," Aril explained.

This is the company's first 5G device under the F series.

—IANS