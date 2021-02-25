Nokia, NIIT launch 5G certification programme for industry professionals

New Delhi: Global skills and talent development company NIIT on Wednesday announced that it is introducing Nokia's 5G certification programme to train industry professionals and youth aspiring for a career in telecom and IT to realise the full potential of 5G networks in India.

The launch was announced over an industry webina, "Skilling Digital India for 5G: International Certification Programme", organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) together with Nokia and NIIT Ltd.

COAI Director General S.P. Kochhar said: "Building out an extensive 5G network is a mammoth undertaking, but finding the workforce to make it possible is a challenge. Even finding people to update and maintain existing infrastructure is a substantial issue for many companies."

This programme covers the fundamental principles and the technical pillars of 5G along with the key business aspects that enable the learners to contribute towards the 5G strategy and planning initiatives, he said.

"We are excited to partner with Nokia and COAI to deliver this innovative 5G certification programme - a first-of-its-kind opportunity for professionals and organisations across India," NIIT Ltd CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.

—IANS