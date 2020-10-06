NetApp strengthens India leadership team to push Cloud strategy

Bengaluru: California-headquartered global Cloud data services company NetApp on Tuesday announced the appointment of two new executives to strengthen its India leadership team.

The appointments of Ganesan Arumugam as Director of Channels and Siddharth Nalawade as Enterprise Head, NetApp India and Saarc are instrumental in driving the company's go-to-market vision to align with its Cloud strategy, NetApp said.

"Both Ganesan and Siddharth carry rich and diverse experience across the IT industry. As we forge ahead with a cloud-led data-centric approach to accelerate digital transformation for our customers, these are very opportune leadership appointments for NetApp in India," Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India Marketing and Services, said in a statement.

Arumugam joins NetApp with leadership expertise and proficiency in sales and marketing within the IT industry.

In his current role, he will oversee the channel strategy and bolster the ecosystem in India.





With over 29 years of experience in organizations like Symantec, Parablu Systems, VMWare, and Hitachi Data Systems, he is well known in the partner community, and brings with him robust relationships across system integrators, distributors, and alliance partners.

With an experience spanning 17 years, Nalawade will be responsible for the overall go-to-market strategy and sales, also helping scale the company's cloud services offerings in the enterprise segment.

Nalawade has built an expertise in the storage and converged infrastructure space with his 10 year stint at Dell EMC.

—IANSv