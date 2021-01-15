Microsoft increases OneDrive file size limit to 250GB

New Delhi: Microsoft has raised the file size limit of its OneDrive file storage platform to 250GB, up from the previous 100GB limit, for all Microsoft 365 customers.

Support for 250 GB file size upload in SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive will roll out by the end of January with general availability by end of this quarter.

"Our latest improvement will help increase the upload file size limit for Microsoft 365 from 100 GB to 250 GB — which includes uploads of files into SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive," the company said in a statement.

The users can take advantage of the new limit. Moving forward, one can share 4K or even 8K video files amongst their teams and clients.

Zip files containing a large number of high-quality photos can also be shared with clients or even family members. The use cases of large file sizes can go on and on.

According to the company, it has managed to raise the upload limit by splitting each file into chunks, with each piece encrypted with a unique key.

"All your files are backed up in Azure Storage, ensuring high availability and performance. You can easily upload and download your large files when you need them, where you need them," Microsoft said.

If you use OneDrive for personal use, you can easily upload or your family video album to share with your relatives or upload that zip file containing a large PC game with your friends.

—IANS



