Mi India sells 50 lakh smartphones in 7-day festive sales

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Mi India on Friday said it has sold 50 lakh handsets during the seven-day festive sales across Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com platforms.

The biggest highlight of the festive sale (October 15-October 21) was the way more than 15,000 retailer partners of Mi India helped serve the needs of consumers and doubled the business, the company said in a statement.

"It's incredible to see retailers and partners coming together, putting their best foot forward during these unprecedented times. This festive season was the biggest shopping season for us," said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India.

Mi 10, the brand's premium flagship smartphone, was available for Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 in two variants, respectively, during the festive period.



Some of the other offers included discounts on popular Note Series -- Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max -- available at a discount of Rs 1,000, while Redmi Note 9 Pro was offered with an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Earlier, Mi India created a new Guinness World Records feat by setting up the world's largest oil lamp titled "The 'Ray of Hope" during the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata on Thursday.

"The 'Ray of Hope' is a symbol through which we stand in solidarity with the nation hoping for a safer, healthier and brighter future for all," said Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India.

—IANS