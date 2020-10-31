LG likely to launch a rollable smartphone next year

Seoul: After launching a rollable TV, LG is reportedly planning to launch a smartphone with a rollable display early next year.

The upcoming rollable smartphone — codenamed Project B — will be the second device in the company's new Explorer Project.

"The recently launched LG Wing, which features a swiveling main display, was the first smartphone launched as part of the Explorer Project", reports XDA Developers.

The smartphone has apparently been named Project B after the company's CEO Kwon Bong-seok.

Currently, details about the rollable smartphone are scarce but LG teased about the upcoming smartphone during the Wing launch.

Apart from Project B, the company is also working on Project Rainbow which is expected to be a classic flagship, a continuation of the V-series.

The V60 ThinQ had a Snapdragon 865 chip and the upcoming LG Rainbow is likely to feature the yet unannounced Snapdragon 875 SoC.

In addition, LG is expected to ship around 26 million smartphones this year and is aiming higher for next year, mid-30 million units.

LG Electronics this month released the world's first rollable TV in South Korea at a jaw-dropping price of $87,000 (about Rs 63.9 lakh) as the tech giant aims to target high-end consumers amid the pandemic.

–IANS