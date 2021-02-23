Instagram adding easier access for people with eating disorders

San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is adding resources for people affected by eating disorders to its social platform.

If users search for hashtags or content that's potentially related to disordered eating, the company will guide that user to resources or help lines provided by the National Eating Disorders Association (or NEDA) in the US, as well as others in the UK, Australia and Canada.

This article contains some discussion of eating disorders. If you're struggling with one, you can contact NEDA's support line, and if you're concerned about a family member, resources are available from the Families Empowered and Supporting Treatment of Eating Disorders organization, reports The Verge.

Instagram said that currently, it tries to blur out potentially triggering content in search results, and it does direct people to generalized crisis support, but it should now direct users to resources specifically designed around eating disorders.

In its blog, the photo-sharing platform also said that it plans to show the resources if someone is trying to share eating disorder-related content, or "if a friend is concerned about something they see posted and wants to offer support."

As part of its National Eating Disorders Awareness Week programme, the company said it's planning to work with community leaders to publish Reels that "encourage positive body image, push back against weight stigma and harmful stereotypes, and show that all bodies are worthy and deserve to be celebrated."

According to the post, this is the third time that Instagram has worked on content for NEDA week.

--IANS