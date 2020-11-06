Hubble launches survey of more than 300 nearby stars

Washington: The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in the US has launched a new initiative with NASA's Hubble observatory to survey more than 300 nearby stars.

"One of the key goals of ULLYSES is to form a complete reference sample that can be used to create spectral libraries capturing the diversity of stars, ensuring a legacy dataset for a wide range of astrophysical topics," programme lead Julia Roman-Duval of STScI said in a statement.



"ULLYSES is expected to have a lasting impact on future research by astronomers around the world." Hubble is located above Earth's atmosphere, which filters out most UV radiation from space before it reaches ground-based telescopes.

Hubble's ultraviolet sensitivity makes it the only observatory up to the task because young stars radiate a lot of their energy in the UV as they grow chaotically in fits and starts while feeding on infalling gas and dust.

The programme's goal is to give astronomers a much better understanding of the birth of stars and how this relates to everything from planets to the formation and evolution of galaxies.

Astronomers want to learn how young low-mass stars affect the evolution and composition of planets forming around them.

—IANS