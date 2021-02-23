HP introduces first consumer PCs made with ocean-bound plastics

New Delhi: HP on Tuesday announced Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 as the company's first consumer notebook range that uses post-consumer-recycled as well as ocean-bound plastics at a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India.

The new Pavilion range comes in a unique tonal colour-blocking design feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

According to the company, the notebooks feature the use of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics in the construction of the speaker housing - and its use in these devices is estimated to keep approximately 92,000 plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills.

The outer boxes and fiber cushions used in packaging the new devices are also 100 per cent sustainably sourced and recyclable. The laptops are also EPEAT Silver registered and Energy Star certified.

In terms of specifications, the Pavilion 15 sports an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The displays have a three-sided micro-edge bezel, with the Pavilion 13 offering a Full HD display, and the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 offering either an HD or Full HD panel.

The devices are also Microsoft High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming capable, with High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) preinstalled on FHD panel options for a richer, more colorful viewing experience.

HP is powering the entire range with 16GB RAM/512SSD and FPR to enhance the overall user experience.

The devices also come in four unique colour combinations. All platforms will offer natural silver, and ceramic white colour combinations; the Pavilion 14 also features a tranquil pink colour combination; and, the Pavilion 15 will offer four different colour options including fog blue.

In addition, all the PCs feature an edge-to-edge keyboard, a larger, more modern, precision touchpad for multi-touch support and easier navigation, and a secure log-in with the optional fingerprint reader.

All three devices offer optional dual-channel memory technology and optional Intel Optane Memory with PCIe SSD standard up to 1TB.

