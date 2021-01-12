Google's cloud gaming service arriving on LG smart TVs

Seoul: LG Electronics on Tuesday said Google's cloud gaming service will be available on its smart TVs as the South Korean tech powerhouse eyes to expand its TV sales with better service offerings.

LG said it will be the first TV manufacturer to support Google's Stadia via its smart TV platform webOS. The company expects the new service to be launched on its smart TVs in the second half of 2021.

"Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners," said Lee Sang-woo, a senior vice president at LG's Home Entertainment business division.

"Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we're making an early commitment to the platform."

Stadia already offers more than 130 games, with more to be added regularly, according to LG. Users can download the Stadia app from the LG Content Store on its smart TVs, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG, the world's second-largest TV maker, hopes the latest partnership can boost its TV sales. It is expected to launch marketing events to promote that its premium TVs, including OLED TVs, are best suited for Stadia subscribers who seek to enjoy games in 4K resolution and 5.1 surround sound.

The partnership is the latest move for LG to target the fast-growing gaming industry.

The company has signed a deal with global esports firm Gen G to boost its marketing.

—IANS