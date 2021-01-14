Google introduces 'Guest Mode' on smart speakers

New Delhi: Google has brought Guest Mode to its smart speakers like Nest Hub and Nest Mini, that will work as a public Google Assistant terminal.

'Guest Mode' is another easy way to control your privacy on smart speakers and Smart Displays.

Just say, "Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode," and Google Assistant interactions will not be saved to your account.

"While in Guest Mode, you can enjoy popular features, like asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers and playing music. Your device won't show personal results, like your calendar entries or contacts, until you turn the mode off," Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year, the company added a way to adjust how sensitive Google Assistant is to the phrase "Hey Google," giving the users more ways to reduce unintentional activations.

Once 'Guest Mode' has been turned on, the device will play a special chime and show a guest icon on the display.

'Guest Mode' will stay on until you choose to turn it off.

"When you're ready, say 'Hey Google, turn off Guest Mode' to return to your full, personalised Google Assistant experience.

"When you use your Assistant in Guest Mode to interact with other apps and services, like Google Maps, YouTube or media and smart home services, those apps may still save that activity".

'Guest Mode' is now available on Google Nest speakers and displays in English, and will come to more languages and devices in the next few months, the company said

—IANS




