Google camera update allows to disable Auto Night Sight

New Delhi: Google has updated its camera app that permanently turns off the Auto Night Sight feature on devices that automatically enable the low-light photography mode.

Google introduced Auto Night Sight for the Pixel 4a 5G as well as the Pixel 5 with the aim of saving users an extra couple of swipes to access the mode.

"The Google Camera app has received a minor update to version 8.1.200. The biggest change is that you can now permanently disable Auto Night Sight (as in the setting doesn't reset every time you close the app like it used to)," the company said in a statement.

"It's a simple change, but Pixel users have been asking for it for a while," Google added.

The update shifts the Night Sight toggle from the bottom right-hand corner of the viewfinder to the "Flash" section of the in-viewfinder settings pop-up.

It also adjusts the behaviour of the "flash off" option to also disable automatic Night Sight.

Earlier, the 'Auto Night Sight' used to act a bit more aggressively. It would trigger even if there was sufficient lighting for a decent shot.

Google has updated its camera app that permanently turns off the Auto Night Sight feature on devices that automatically enable the low-light photography mode.

Google introduced Auto Night Sight for the Pixel 4a 5G as well as the Pixel 5 with the aim of saving users an extra couple of swipes to access the mode.

"The Google Camera app has received a minor update to version 8.1.200. The biggest change is that you can now permanently disable Auto Night Sight (as in the setting doesn't reset every time you close the app like it used to)," the company said in a statement.

"It's a simple change, but Pixel users have been asking for it for a while," Google added.

The update shifts the Night Sight toggle from the bottom right-hand corner of the viewfinder to the "Flash" section of the in-viewfinder settings pop-up.

It also adjusts the behaviour of the "flash off" option to also disable automatic Night Sight.

Earlier, the 'Auto Night Sight' used to act a bit more aggressively. It would trigger even if there was sufficient lighting for a decent shot.

—IANS



