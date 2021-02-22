Goa DJ held for 'vulgar comments' against Shivaji on FB

Panaji: Police in Goa on Monday arrested Nacellis Noronha, a 32-year-old DJ, for posting "vulgar comments" about legendary Maratha king Shivaji on social media last week, an official statement said.

According to the statement issued by the Goa Police, Noronha, a resident of Siolim village in North Goa, was arrested after a complaint filed by one Premanand, also from the same village, who alleged that the accused made a "vulgar comment" against Shivaji Maharaj on Facebook, thereby hurting religious sentiments.

Noronha is currently in police custody and has been booked under 295(A) (hurting religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

–IANS