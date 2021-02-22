FAU-G a failure? Why India is yet to produce a world-class smartphone game

New Delhi: India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite being the second largest smartphone market in the world (behind China), the country cannot list even a single homegrown mobile-based game that is creating flutters globally.



Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar-promoted Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G), the game that made its debut for Android users on January 26, quickly became the top free mobile game on Google Play Store with more than five million downloads on the Google Play store.

However, over the past few days, the rating has declined dramatically and now, it has just 3 stars for not being as good as the super-hit PUBG that was banned among several Chinese apps.

What I was really hoping for was that it would replace PUBG's position, but when I played it, I realised that it is (the) worst game I've ever played in my life. This is really disappointing," wrote one of the users who gave FAU-G a star rating on Google Play Store.

India is already among the top five countries in the world for mobile gaming and is heading towards the top three. By 2023, it's expected that the value of the mobile industry market in India will reach around $105 billion.

According to industry experts, the domestic gaming industry would need to develop rich and immersive gaming content that translates into strong user engagement and more importantly, user retention. "While Indian game developers have always had the technical expertise, they have thus far, been hampered by the lack of capital and a clear road to market, among others. This, in turn, has meant an inability to create strong intellectual property (IP), Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

"Given the strong consumer interest, and VC interest in gaming, we are looking at a strong growth curve for the gaming industry. Indian game developers have an unprecedented opportunity to build immersive world-class games," Ram told IANS.

—IANS