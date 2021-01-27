China opposes India's decision to continue Chinese apps ban, says it violates WTO rules

New Delhi: China on Wednesday opposed India's decision to continue the ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

In a response to media query, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong, urged the Indian side to immediately correct what it called "discriminatory measures".

The response comes a day after it was reported that India has decided to make permanent a ban imposed on Tik Tok and 58 other Chinese apps in June.

"Since last year, the Indian side has repeatedly used national security as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile APPs with a Chinese background. These moves in violation of WTO non-discriminatory principles and fair competition principles of market economy severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side firmly opposes them," the statement read.

"These moves of the Indian government have also hindered the improvement of the Indian business environment and the innovative development of related Indian industries. China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial by nature. We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation," it added.

In June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside".

In September, the Indian government further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

—ANI