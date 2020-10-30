Top
Home > Tech > Blue Moon on Oct 31: Dr Sidharth

Blue Moon on Oct 31: Dr Sidharth

 The Hawk |  30 Oct 2020 9:42 AM GMT

Blue Moon on Oct 31: Dr Sidharth

Hyderabad: G P Birla Observatory and Astronomical Research Centre Director Dr B G Sidharth said that the full Moon of the 31st of October is called a Blue Moon.

In a statement here on Friday, Dr Sidharth said that the blue here does not refer so much to the colour of the Moon to the phrase "once in a blue moon".

What's happening is that if there are two Full Moons within the same calendar month, the second Full Moon is called a Blue Moon. This is because this doesn't happen every month, it's relatively rare, he added.

—UNI

Updated : 30 Oct 2020 9:42 AM GMT
Tags:    Blue Moon   Dr Sidharth   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X