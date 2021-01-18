Beijing sees robust growth in animation, mobile game industries

Beijing: The total output value of the animation and mobile game industries in Beijing exceeded $15.43 billion in 2020, up 32 per cent year on year, according to Beijing Animation and Game Industry Alliance.

The output value accounted for 19.3 per cent of China's total, the alliance said.

In 2020, the number of mobile game users in Beijing hit 5.08 million, an increase of 166,000 over 2019.

The alliance noted residents' digital entertainment consumption demand was stimulated in 2020 due to the Covid-19 epidemic, which was the major factor driving the growth of the industries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Online game products independently developed by Beijing enterprises have covered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Data shows that Beijing's total output value of game exports in 2020 was 41.93 billion yuan, up 30 per cent from 2019.

—IANS



