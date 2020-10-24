Apple may buy streaming rights of upcoming James Bond film

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to acquire the rights of the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die" for its video streaming service, Apple TV+.

Film critic and screenwriter Drew McWeeny suggested that Apple TV+ and Netflix are the frontrunners to possibly stream the new film, speculating that the bids involved are for significant amounts of money, reports MacRumors.

Apple has already signed a deal with No Time to Die's director Cary Fukunaga for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Masters of Air. Fukunaga will direct the shows first three episodes and join the show's production team.

Earlier this year, Apple purchased Tom Hanks' World War II film, "Greyhound," when it was apparent that a theater release would be impossible.

This is the fifth time that Daniel Craig essays the role of James Bond. He started off with "Casino Royale" in 2006, and followed it up with "Quantum Of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the co-writers of the new Bond film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The film features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain, Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. The 25th installment of the franchise is slated to release in theatres in November.

—IANS