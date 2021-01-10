Apple iPhone 13 may use Samsung 120 Hz OLED displays

New Delhi, Samsung is reportedly going to bethe exclusive supplier of OLED panels used in two top-end iPhone 13 models later this year, a new report has claimed.

Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display, reports South Korean website The Elec.

"Apple's iPhone 13 will have four models and all of them will use OLED panels. The top two models will use LTPO OLED that can support a 120Hz refresh rate", the report mentioned.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Apple's supply chain, there is a significant change in the iPhone 13's '3D sensing' device.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.

—IANS