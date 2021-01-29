Air cargo a silver lining, could play vital role in recovery: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia]: Preliminary traffic results for full calendar year 2020 released on Friday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) underscored collapse of international airline operations as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

The 69 million passengers carried by Asia Pacific airlines in 2020 represented only 18 per cent of volumes recorded in 2019, an extent of decline in 12 months not seen in the region's history of commercial aviation.

Offered seat capacity was similarly just 19 per cent of the levels recorded in 2019 while international passenger load factor averaged a lowly 61 per cent.

Asia Pacific airlines account for over a third of global air cargo traffic with strong networks and logistics expertise built up over the years.

During global pandemic, the region's carriers played a vital role in transporting medical supplies including vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods even though capacity was severely restricted as a result of wide-scale grounding of passenger aircraft.

As global economic activity rebounded in latter half of the year, increase in export orders grew with rising demand for speedy delivery of merchandise by air.

In December 2020, air cargo demand improved further in freight tonne kilometres, recording a single-digit year-on-year decline of 6.4 per cent. For the calendar year, international air cargo demand fell by 15.5 per cent while offered freight capacity plunged by 24.4 per cent.

—ANI



