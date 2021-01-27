Why What Bengal Thinks Today, Rest Of India Doesn't Think At All

New Delhi (The Hawk): A perfect example of 'why what (West) Bengal thinks/does today, rest of India does not think/do it at all come what may' thereby may be repudiatihng Gopal Krishna Gokhale who said exactly opposite, to today's above saying, about which many Bengalis even today are mighty proud of it but when the above --- today's ongoing impression --- feeling and many examples establishing that true are taken into account, it will easily be everyone's, barring may be some, opinion that opposite to Gokhale's saying is true like Gospel Truth today. That is, to relentlessly progress all round, in all levels, do not do what Bengalis do and in fact, do just the opposite to partake of in all round upwardly progress unlike 'there' where narrow sectarian politics spoil everything and does not allow the citizens there look beyond their "pond" likening the whole world as that pond which is not true to the least.

If it is not true how does one rationalise this : when the whole country was sleeping, in 1898, a full fledged degree/post degree college in Hetampur (never heard of it? Well…) village, Dubrajpur block, Birbhum district, Krishna Chandra College was founded by the then queen of that village Hetampur, Maharani Padma Sundari Devi w/o Maharaja Ram Ranjan Chakravorty, in the name of her father-in-law MahaRaja Krishna Chandra. The college, duly recognised/approved by the Bardhaman University, has all sorts of courses including political science, philosophy, political science, English, Bengali, etc.

All throughout the year, the college remains jam packed with students pursuing all sorts of courses and later, they do well in their careers…But the 125-year-old college does not figure any where in the education map of the country unlike so many colleges of many other places far junior to this colleges are a "must" in education hub, so to say, but not Krishna Chandra College dismissed as an unknown entity --- not even a college! --- full with political ramifications which are loathed by the top shots of education in the Centre that matters in the country's education-recognition. Its as if Centre's educartion rigmarole is free from politics!

That's not all…The above college has concerned MLA, Naresh Chandra Bauri, as its director, that too, he is from ruling Trinamool Congress…yet, the college is a sort of non-entity in the Education department of the Union HRD Ministry at Shastri Bhavan, Delhi. Its officers have not even heard of such a college leave alone taking cognizance of it, thanks to the inscrutable indifference on the part of the college's current management having the family member of the above Rani-Raja.

To put things in correct perspective, where the college can easily impart many of the country's illustrious authentic background of the late 18th and 19th centuries to the students elsewhere in the country if it acquires national status for itself, it is now a non-entity, thabnks to petty politics writ large herein like elsewhere in the other centres in the state…Result : utter backwardness when compared to the rest of the country.