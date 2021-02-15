West Bengal Governor questions Mamata govt over increasing its shareholding in Andal airport

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a response from the West Bengal Government for increasing its share holing in the Andal Airport in Durgapur from 11 per cent to 26 per cent and 26 per cent to 47 per cent.

"Pot boiling Andal Airport. Response sought @MamataOfficial How much Govt spent in increasing share from 11-26 per cent and 26-47 per cent? Details-share purchases-from whom; at what rate and at what rate they were allotted these shares? Who initiated purchase process from 11-26 and 26-47 per cent?" tweeted the Governor.

The Governor on Sunday said that he has sought the details of transactions of the airport and the list of beneficiaries due to worrisome inputs that public money was given away to extend largesse, adding that the government's move will push the state to a huge financial burden.

Earlier in the week, Dhankhar had slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the law and order situation of the state and said that an atmosphere of fear prevails in West Bengal.

The spat between Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started since the former took the office in July 2019.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)