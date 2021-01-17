West Bengal BJP demands more rallies of Nadda, Shah, Adityanath before Assembly elections

New Delhi: With elections in West Bengal slated to be held later this year, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its central leadership to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more frequently in the state to attend rallies, sources said.

According to sources, the BJP is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function to be attended by the Prime Minister in a grand manner.

The party is also planning to carry out a rath yatra in the state. Earlier in 2019 the party wanted to carry out a similar yatra but was unable to do so.

This time too, the BJP wants to carry out the yatra in all 294 constituencies of the state. However, the party will announce its final decision on the yatra soon.

Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda, in which the preparations for elections were reviewed.

A number of political leaders especially from the ruling Trinamool Congress are expected to join the party this month, sources said. (ANI)