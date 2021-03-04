TMC holds meet with ward presidents ahead of assembly elections

Kolkata (West Bengal): Ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, Trinamool Congress leaders held a meeting with ward presidents and coordinators in Kolkata on Thursday.

Party leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee among those present in the meeting at TMC Bhawan in Kolkata.

The agenda of the meeting was to make the wards stronger. The party decided to put more flags and hoardings in the areas.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also scheduled to meet today and is likely to finalise its first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)