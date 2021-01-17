No misunderstanding between Cong, Left, will contest Bengal Assembly polls together: Biman Bose

Kolkata (West Bengal): Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose on Sunday said that there is no misunderstanding between us Congress and the Left Front and asserted that both of them will contest the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls together.

Bose also alleged that the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are involved in religious polarisation.

"To save West Bengal from religious polarisation, we will fight the election together against BJP and the TMC. There is no misunderstanding between us (Congress and the Left Front). Though discussion on seat-sharing is yet to take place," Bose told reporters.

According to a source, top leadership in the parties has asked the state leadership to finalise the seat-sharing formula by end of January so that they can work on the next level of choosing the candidates for the polls.

Congress has formed a committee of senior leaders of the state to formulate talks with the Left parties.

The West Bengal Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)