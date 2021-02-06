Nadda holds road show in Malda

Malda: Amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram", BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in Malda in election-bound West Bengal.

Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, he showered ubilant supporters with marigold petals and waved to enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the 1 km stretch between Foara More and Guru Rabindranath Tagore''s statue.

People watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobile phones.

The streets were lined with BJP''s flags and buntings as the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowded streets.

Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and "J P Nadda Zindabad". PTI PNT SK SK.

—PTI