Man held with arms, ammunition in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested a person with illegal firearms and ammunition after he entered the city in a bus on Tuesday, an official said.

The 29-year-old man, a resident of Bihar, travelled to Kolkata from the industrial town of Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district in a bus and he was allegedly carrying three firearms and 80 rounds of live cartridges, he said.

"We had a tip-off that a person was trying to smuggle in arms and ammunition from Bihar. Our officers were also in the bus and as soon as it entered the city, we nabbed him and seized the arms," the official said.

The accused, who was arrested by the Special Task Force unit of Kolkata Police, will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

—PTI