Mamata's Tukre-Tukre Gangs Scatter/Fragment

New Delhi (The Hawk): Didi (often intolerably cacophonous, irritating being parrot-like!) for all not erelong, plain Mamata (thanks to BJP) for almost all now : How rudimentary! Also, Mamata's Tukre-tukre gangs (together they made up united compositeTrinamool Congress Party that has been unabatedly ruling West Bengal since 2005) now relentlessly scattering/fragmenting is also extremely surprisingly resembling "Humpty Dumpty (or united Trinamool Congress Party) solidly sat on wall (Nabanna in place of wall), Humpty Dumpty is having a great fall, All the King's (in place of King's it is Mamata's) horses (and mares) are mysteriously allowing that to happen relentlessly, utterly surprising the intellectuals, Bangali Bhadroloks of the West Bengal awestruck". Mamata Banerjee herself remains oblivious. She goes on in the spirit of "I remain oblivious as I have many stumbling, thorny miles(?) to cross before I take notice of so called fragmentation of TMC, my baby, made by me,of me,for me and shomogro jonoshaadhoron of Poschim Bangla".

That is exactly why she after meticulously keeping the tukre-tukre/tukde-tukde gangs, their ganglords under her wraps has now eased on them as they have become possessed with the BJP and its showing them parvenu in all senses the moment they patronise the BJP and eat out of their hands. For Mamata Banerjee, her maanoosh/jonotaa (masses/people) are uppermost, their support should be mainstay, tukre-tukre gang(a) with her or not. That is why she remains utterly oblivious to intensifying rumours of Moon Moon Sen (self-claimed English glamour of Mamata), Subrata Mukherjee (Minister+ self-claimed maker of Mamata), Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Mayor), Partha Chatterjee (self-styled saviour of Mamata), Derek O'Brien (MP+self styled English face of Mamata), Dinesh Trivedi (now bum chum of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, all 3 Gujaratis), Mausam Noor (current prevailing mausam enthuses her to dilly-dally between Mamata and Dilip Ghosh, extremely close to her), Saugata Roy (known political turn coat now no more swearing by Mamata but enmeshed in BJP recalling his days {not really known to many} as Union Petroleum Minister when he had allotted many a PP, LPG, KDO etc to then small frys today's big shots in BJP) etc many others upto municipal corporators' level.What's more? Even her own nephew --- because of him the main grouse against Mamata and she promoting him to the hilt denying many of their due places/recognitions --- Abhishek Banerjee, MP, is openly seen in convivially guffawing and extensive tete-a-tete with the anti-Mamata BJP personalities including they from VHP, SRJBP, DV, Hindu Maha Sabha, Hind Mazdoor Sangh, etc. Their conversations mainly centre around Mamata Banerjee and her irrelevance in today's Global West Bengal. To remove her, he is even willing to become CM of the state removing his aunt extraordinaire like fly from soup and help BJP turn West Bengal the Hindu State (his aunt is an inveterate Muslim-lover) as broadly in 17th, 18th and part of 19th centuries.

That irrepressible, irreconcilable Mamata Banerjee is specialist in keeping Tukre-Tukre gangs united so far under her wraps, TMC and now is oblivious allowing them to split, fragment, scatter into literally tukra-tukra to satisfy her own vested interests of playing "lead role" in national level in collusion with her current mentor Sonia Gandhi is evident from not making any effort to stop the individualistically so-called powerful leaders comprising her tukra-tukra to leave TMC, join the BJP and fend for themselves with no love lost for the TMC + barrage of invectives, challenges, threats to her while she herself remains unperturbed, ice cool. At max she declares she would contest from NandiGram along with her "pet" Bhavanipur assembly constituency in coming state assembly elections.

NandiGram because that's where she began her conquest-for-Poscheem Baanglaa Jeetbo-okhane-TMC-shorkaar-korbo…The local person who apparently helped her achieve her goal is self-claimed Subhendu Adhikari who now is in BJP. He even yesterday staged a BJP rally in Mamata Banerjee's Bhavanipur area to show his daredevil prowess. In return, Mamata Banerjee did a attendencewise most successful rally in Suvendu Adhikari's NandiGram thereby outright shattering the myth of Suvendu Adhikari-monopoly in NandiGram whose masses en masse evinced that they are with her and not with Suvendu, "his back stabbing" and his so called "Et Tu Brutus" personality.

She even declared she would contest from NandiGram as also from her original Bhawanipur. (She stays in nearby Harish Chandra Chatterjee Lane just on pure Aadee Ganga river).

This is how she blows off Tukra-Tukra Suvendu Adhikari from the TMC like the fly from the soup. Same way other tukra-tukra personalities she wiped out from TMC include those to follow them in the ensuing days include : Subrata Mukherjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy, Satabdi Ray (she already left and is now back because her tukra-tukra gang got dismantled at the last moment; however her efforts remain; her "self" is mass-appealing due to her satisfying them en masse via silver screen), Moon Moon Sen (another crowd puller thru screen), Saugata Roy (an intellectual in Bengal who was cash-rich Petroleum Minister in the then Janata Party Government), Prasun Banerjee (prominent footballer who has an open offer from BJP) etc, etc.

Mamata Banerjee, according to most authoritative reports, is aware of them, their tukre-tukre prowessess, their loyalty to none except them and at the same time they are sort of home-confined not known out of their own localities. But yes, they control tukde-tukde gangs in their respective localities and that's why they are MPs, MLAs, Municipal Councillors etc. But in Mamata Banerjee's present scheme of politics of national (and also, international type) type, they are inconsequential as they utterly are not beyond their block level leave alone even citywise or districtwise appeal what to even talk of their state-appeal. That's why they are often on look out notice even in their own blocks as they are fundamentally unknown but due to Didi, TMC, they are noticed. Sans TMC, they are nil, inconsequential. No wonder with Didi tacitly turning toward Sonia Gandhi (please recall how at Sonia G's command Mamata perfectly conducted anti-GST virtual meeting with non-BJP CMs including Uddhao Thackrey, Hemanta Soren, Arvind Kejriwal etc) thereby evincing her national appeal and national acceptance. Naturally she would intensify her concentration on national level and smoothly dissociate with the state : either merge her TMC into the INC in West Bengal, fold up TMC or form a front with INC-Left Front-CPI(M)-TMC. A foolproof logic for Mamata's allowing Tukre-Tukre gangs to dismantle, fold up.