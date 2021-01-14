Major fire breaks out at north Kolkata slum

Top
 The Hawk |  14 Jan 2021 12:03 AM GMT

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, West Bengal fire services officials said.

As many as 27 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at around 7 pm at Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge's Hazari Bustee area located on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue near the Bagbazar Women's College.

At least 40 shanties were gutted in the fire. Residents of the nearby highrises were also shifted to safer places as there were blasts at the spot. The police suspect that gas cylinders were stuffed at the shanties which blasted during conflagration.

Disaster management teams of the Kolkata Police have been deployed to bring the situation under control.

No casualty has been reported so far as most of the people were shifted out on time, an official said. The fire also engulfed the adjacent Sarada Maa's house but the fire brigade officials safely escorted the monks out of the building.

—IANS


