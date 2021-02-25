Leopard skin seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB): One person has been arrested and a leopard skin seized from his possession in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a forest officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Gorumara South Range arrested the accused from his residence in Meteli tea estate on Wednesday and seized a 3.7-metre-long leopard skin from his possession, Forest Ranger Ayan Chakraborty said.

The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri District Court, which remanded him to 10 days in the custody of the Forest Department for interrogation into the killing of the leopard, whose skin was sent for forensic examination, he added.

—PTI