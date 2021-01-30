Kolkata Police arrest 3 persons, seize arms & ammunition

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested three persons including one woman on Saturday and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, a senior officer said.

While one man and a woman were arrested from the city's Babughat bus stand area, the third person was picked up from Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas districts, he said.

A total of six 9 mm improvised pistols and 12 magazines were seized from the possession of the man and the woman, the officer said.

"The two were trying to deliver the arms and ammunition to the other one arrested from Baruipur. The duo was coming from Bihar's Bhagalpur ...," the IPS officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is a resident of Basirhat while the woman is the wife of the man nabbed from Baruipur, he said.

A case was started at the Maidan Police Station and the three persons were booked under the Arms Act, he added.

"Further raids and searches are being conducted for the recovery of more arms and ammunition. We are hopeful to arrest more people linked to this group," he said.

