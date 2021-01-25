Kaliachak police, STF, raid rooftop room, recover arms, arrest two accused

Malda (West Bengal): In pursuance of source information Sub-Inspector (SI) Avisek Talukder and the force of Kaliachak Police Station with the assistance of Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata conducted a raid at the rooftop room of a dwelling house.

The raid was conducted yesterday between 10:15 hours and 11:25 hours at the rooftop room of the dwelling house of one Rkaibul Sk at Chandpur Patuatoli, under Alipore-I GP and arrested Md Azam (32) and Md Faruque Alam (32) according to Alok Rajoria, SP, Malda police.

One finished improvised seven mm semiautomatic pistol, seven unfinished improvised 7mm semiautomatic pistols, different fire arms manufacturing articles/instruments have been recovered. (ANI)