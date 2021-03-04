Top
Home > State News > Other States > West Bengal > Fire at iconic Darjeeling hotel

Fire at iconic Darjeeling hotel

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 10:36 AM GMT

Fire at iconic Darjeeling hotel
X

Darjeeling (WB): A fire broke out at the iconic Shangri-la Regency hotel in Darjeeling on Thursday morning, police said.

The fire started at the kitchen of the hotel, located near the Mall, around 11.45 am, they said.

Four fire tenders brought the blaze under control within an hour, a senior police officer said.

The hotel was evacuated and nobody was injured in the fire, he said.

At present, the cooling process is underway, he added.

The exact cause of the fire and the losses are being ascertained, the officer said.

—PTI

Updated : 4 March 2021 10:36 AM GMT
Tags:    Fire   Darjeeling hotel   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X