ED searches at 12 locations in West Bengal

 The Hawk |  11 Jan 2021 8:33 AM GMT

New Delhi / Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at 12 locations in West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe, sources said.

According to ED sources related to the probe in Delhi, the financial probe agency is carrying out searches at a dozen locations in West Bengal.

The source said the agency sleuths carried out searches at the office and residences of several people linked to the case.

The source, however, refused to share any further details.

The ED case is based on a CBI case.

—IANS

Updated : 11 Jan 2021 8:33 AM GMT
