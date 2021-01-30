'Deploy Police Personnel at All Political Rallies': Kolkata Police Commissioner's Directive to Officers

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Friday asked officers-in-charge of police stations within its jurisdiction to deploy personnel at all political rallies, irrespective of their size, to counter any untoward incident, a source said. Sharma gave the instructions during a meeting with senior police officers at Alipore Bodyguard Lines here, he said.

"Over the next couple of months, there will be political rallies almost everywhere. However, promptly sending forces from the Lalbazar headquarters to those locations in the event of any emergency will not always be possible. Hence, the commissioner gave directions for deployment of forces from local police stations," the source said. Sharma also asked the OCs to keep a tab on bike thefts, about which he expressed "concern".

During the day, Sharma launched four projects of the force as well.

—PTI