BJP's CEC to meet today, likely to finalise first list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Thursday and is likely to finalise its first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters here.

BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party's Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to attend the CEC meeting.

On Wednesday, Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma met Shah at his residence here to discuss strategy for Assam Assembly elections ahead of the CEC meeting.

The polling in four states and Puducherry will be held between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. (ANI)