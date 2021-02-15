BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says Dilip Ghosh

West Midnapore (West Bengal): Challenging West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee ahead of the state assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday asserted that change will happen and the BJP shall come to power in the state after the elections.

"Yes, 'Khela hobe, khela hobe' and 'paribortan hobe' (will play, will play, and will change). Let me tell the brothers of Mamata didi that the BJP will form the government. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I have come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes," Ghosh said while addressing a public meeting at Harirajpur in West Midnapore during 'Paribartan Yatra' from Keshpur to Ghatal.



The BJP is organising parivartan yatras in West Bengal as part of its efforts to oust the Trinamool Congress government. The first yatra was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district in the first week of February.

He further stated, "Opposition is telling us that our game is over but let me tell them that our game is on. Be ready. Tell mothers to keep their children under control if they want to see their faces after polls. We are civilised and follow law but it does not mean that we are weak, cowards."

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)