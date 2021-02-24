BJP leader Rakesh Singh arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Singh from Burdwan district in connection with the Pamela Goswami drugs case.

A BJP state committee member, Singh was named by his party colleague and BJP Yuva Morcha leader Pamela Goswami, who was recently arrested by the Kolkata Police for illegal possession of cocaine.





Singh was arrested by the city police's detective department from Galsi in East Burdwan district on Tuesday evening.





Earlier in the day, the police had also carried out a raid at Singh's residence and detained his two sons - Suvam (26) and Saheb Singh (21).

he police took the duo to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The search drive was led by the anti-narcotics and anti-rowdy sections of the detective department of New Alipore police station, sources said.



