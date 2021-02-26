BJP in full swing on Mission Bengal

Kolkata: As West Bengal elections are gaining traction day by day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in full swing on Mission Bengal.

Party president JP Nadda launched Lakshya Sonar Bangla on Thursday and on Friday



Union Minister Smriti Irani is on a tour of South 24 Parganas in Bengal. Also, Rajnath Singh will do a rally in Balurghat.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections in West

Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam at 4.30 pm today.

The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4.30 PM today during which it is expected to announce the dates for assembly elections in four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil

Nadu, Kerala - and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states are coming to an end in May and June.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal



In Bengal, companies of central security forces began arriving this week. It was reported

that by February 25, at least 125 companies will arrive in the state to maintain law and order during the election campaign.

According to Election Commission (EC) officials, there will be 60 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal

(SSB), 25 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five companies each



of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police On Monday, the Election Commission said the dispatch of central police forces to

West Bengal was done as part of a routine exercise and wasn't limited to one state.



Companies of central forces were sent to each of the four poll-bound states, including Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the EC said.

The Commission's statement comes a day after the Trinamool Congress, reacting

to the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, accused the BJP of "treating polls as war, and not elections".

The Commission said the CAPF is routinely sent for "advance area domination, especially in the critical and vulnerable sectors which are identified by meticulous

advance reviews and concrete feedback from various sources including political parties and entities".

This established practice dates back to the 1980s, it said.



The full bench of the poll panel had visited West Bengal for two days in the third



week of January to take stock of the preparedness, and law and order situation.



Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain had also visited the state twice to take stock of the situation there.

—UNI