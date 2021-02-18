Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal): Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta on Wednesday joined BJP along with several other Tollywood actors including Papiya Adhikari and Mallika Banerjee.

He joined the party in the presence of party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.

The actor joined the BJP ahead of assembly elections in the state which are likely to take place in April-May this year.

"My main focus is youth. BJP is a party which has always given opportunities to youth," Dasgupta said.

"There is a feeling that politics is a bad term but I believe that politics is all about change. If you want a change in the system, then you have to step inside the system," he added.

Several leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have also joined the BJP over the past few weeks. (ANI)