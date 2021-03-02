Top
Home > State News > Other States > West Bengal > Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

 The Hawk |  2 March 2021 5:31 AM GMT

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP ahead of assembly polls
X

Kolkata: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Monday ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The actor joined the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party's election in-charge in the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched an alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state. (ANI)

Updated : 2 March 2021 5:31 AM GMT
Tags:    Bengali Actor   Srabanti Chatterjee   Joins BJP   Dilip Ghosh   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X