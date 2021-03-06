Bengal Unit Of Shiv Sena Defies Their Bosses In Mumbai

Set To Put Up Candidates For Assembly Polls, Party Bosses Say Otherwise

Kolkata (The Hawk): Though the Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra with its alliance partners the Congress and the NCP, has decided to support Mamata Banerjee's party, the Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal assembly elections, there remains a twist.

The state unit of the party is not ready to accept the verdict of their party bosses in Mumbai.

Initially, the Shiv Sena had decided to contest the assembly polls in Bengal but took a U-turn and agreed to support the ruling TMC instead. The Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut said the party has decided to support Mamata Didi in Bengal with all their might. "We wish her a roaring success 'cos we believe she is the real Bengal Tigress," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bengal unit of the right-wing party has prepared a list of candidates they plan to put up in the assembly polls.

It may be worth mentioning that Maharashtra strongman and NCP chief had already stood by the Bengal chief minister in her fight with the BJP and other forces. The Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav along with Akhilesh Singh of the Samajwadi Party, too have lent their support to Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the might of the BJP. Though, this may sound sweet music to Mamata's ears but the West Bengal unit of the Shiv Sena plans to put up a fight.

Talking about their plans Bengal unit general secretary Ashok Sarkar said, "The leaders in Mumbai did not consult us before making the statement to support Didi. We will also contest and will fight in 52 seats. We are putting up our candidates to fight elections. It is neither to support anyone nor going against anyone."

When asked this would mean active defiance to their bosses in Maharashtra, Sarkar said, "They never have visited West Bengal, neither do they know the ground realities here not do they fund us properly. We will give candidates for elections so that the people in the state know that we exist in Bengal. We have to make our presence felt in Bengal, if we need to grow."Nandigram, which has become the focal point for polls in Bengal as the chief minister has decided to stand for elections from the constituency instead of her own Bhowanipur. Local strongman and popular leader Suvendu Adhikari is also slated to contest on a BJP ticket from the same constituency. Sources also say that Indian Secular Front chief Abbas Siddiqui may also contest from the constituency. So, is the Shiv Sena also planning to pitch their candidate from Nandigram? "No, we do not plan to do so," replied Sarkar.

It remains to be seen if Bengal Shiv Sena's move is going to aid or hurt the ruling party during polls.