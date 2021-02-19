Assam Accord: AASU Says No Compromise on Clause 6 in Response to Sarma's Comment

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Thursday said there will be no compromise on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, a day after minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the recommendations of a Central panel inapplicable.

Issuing a statement, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua strongly criticised the stand of the Assam government led by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Sonowal has positioned himself at a safe distance and appointed another person to insult the report. This shows his lack of knowledge, inefficiency and escapist mentality. We will never forgive Sonowal for his stand," it said.

The comment from a minister on Wednesday regarding the report of the committee reflects the "irresponsible nature" of Sonowal, who has not even read the suggestions, the AASU leaders claimed.

The AASU also criticised Sonowal for not forwarding the report to the Centre despite promising earlier to do so immediately.

—PTI