Arms and ammunition seized, 3 arrested in Bengal''s Malda

Malda: Three persons have been arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition seized from their possession in West Bengal''s Malda district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force and local police raided Shankartola village in Manikchak police station area on Sunday and nabbed three persons and seized five 7 mm pistols and 90 cartridges from their possession, a police officer said.

Two of the arrested persons hail from Malda''s Ratua area while the third is from Bihar''s Katihar district, he said.

The arms and ammunition were smuggled from Bihar''s Munger, the officer said.

The accused were either planning some major criminal operation or they wanted to further smuggle the cache to some other place, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI