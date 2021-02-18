Amit Shah offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Kolkata: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Thursday offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue here before taking a chopper to Gangasagar, where he will visit Kapil Muni Ashram.

While the union minister will flag off a parivartan yatra of the BJP in South 24 Parganas district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the local party MP, is slated to address a party workers meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas on Thursday.

"It will be a politically important day today. Both Shah and Didi will address rallies in the same district," a senior South 24 Parganas Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.

"There will be a huge turnout – of over one lakh people – in our event on Thursday," claimed TMC leader Shaukat Molla.

The BJP plans to take the parivartan yatra through Sirakol in Diamond Harbour, the area where the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda was attacked on December 10 last year.

After visit Kapil Muni Ashram, Mr Shah will address a public meeting at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district. He is also scheduled to have lunch at the residence of a migrant labourer and later take part in a roadshow

The union minister will then return to the city to visit Aurobindo Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a four-km extension of the city's north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar on February 22.

He is also expected to hold a public meeting in Hooghly's Chinsurah, his second public meeting in the poll-bound state. To counter Modi's public meeting, Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally in the same venue on February 24

BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' first started on February 6 in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda from Nabadwip in Bengal's Nadia district. Two subsequent legs of the Yatra were flagged off by Nadda from Tarapith in Birbhum district and Jhargram on February 9.

With the 'rath yatras' — expected to criss-cross the length and breadth of the state, touching all 294 assembly constituencies — BJP hopes to boost its electoral fortunes after emerging as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal.

It may be recalled that Mr Shah had visited Coochbehar and Bangaon Thakurnagar on 11th of this month.

—UNI