Amit Shah Motivates Youth To Read About Netaji

Kolkata: A committee has been constituted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will bring a big change in the country, said Union Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

Home Minister today attended 'Shauryanjali Programme' which is a tribute to icons of Bengal at National Library here and motivated youth to read about the life of Netaji.

"I want to say to the youth of the country that you should read about the life of Subhas Chandra Bose. His life journey will teach you a lot. A committee has been constituted under the Prime Minister to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji," Shah said at the event.

"PM Modi's decision to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose will bring a big change in the country," he added here.

Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

The tenure of the current TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state will come to an end on May 30, 2021. The upcoming elections in the state for 294 Assembly seats are slated to take place soon.

—ANI