SAKSHAM–2021 Concludes at Dehradun with renewed commitment

Dehradun (The Hawk): The SAKSHAM-2021 concluded at Tel Bhawan on 15th February 2021 . SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsava) is a significant annual event of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas which is organized jointly by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Public Sector Oil and Gas companies from 16th January to 15th February. The month long Oil & Gas conservation awareness drive on the Theme "Green and Clean Energy" was observed at Dehradun & Delhi for sensitization, and creating awareness among masses in Domestic,



Group General Manager- Head Corporate Administration Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain was the Chief Guest of the function. Addressing all, he advised them to use the energy resources at work places and home in an optimal and economic manner. He said that slowly and steadily by this drive every year we are initiating awareness about conserving petroleum and its products and this will help inculcate the habit of conservation of petroleum and its products.He elaborated that each individual should feel the responsibility for saving energy for our future generation, environment and society. He further stressed that conservation will prolong the life of our reserve and secondly increase enormous contribution to country's economy. He further said that the careful consumption is the best way of conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest complimented Technical Services and the Infrastructure group for taking various initiatives to spread the energy conservation message to masses especially in rural areas. He stressed that the oil and gas conservation campaign should not only be limited to the month long but it should be made a year round practice. He also gave various important suggestions for making SAKSHAM campaign more effective.

Earlier, in his welcome address, DGM (E) – Mr. S.P Tiwari, said that ONGC as a responsible Corporate has always been on the forefront to lead this national movement. He elaborated on the various activities organized during the SAKSHAM- 2021 for spreading and educating the masses about the importance of energy conservation.

To promote the cause this year also several programs were organized during the month 16 Jan to – 15 Feb 2021, in and around Dehradun, for the employees and their families, pollution check-up of Industrial equipment consuming petroleum fuel, free auto emission checkup of vehicle, quiz for employees and schools, awareness programme for promoting fuel efficiency for the ladies and in the rural areas.

During the function prizes were distributed to the winners of the different programs organized during the month which brought a wave of joy not only amongst school children but also to the employees and house wives recipients and the participants.

In order to generate awareness among the masses about the necessity of conserving petroleum products during SAKSHAM- 2021, Technical Services under the inspiration and support of Executive Director-Chief Technical Services, Mr. D.R Kamble has conducted various programs for the awareness of various target groups consisting of Domestic, Transport, Industrial and Agriculture sector.