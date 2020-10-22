Virtual Kisan Goshthi on Organic Farming for Safe & Sustainable Future

Organic cultivation in Uttarakhand has the potential to increase farmers income multi fold, not just double it – Vinay Kumar, Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board

Dehradun (The Hawk): Delivering his address at the CII Uttarakhand first ever Virtual Kisan Goshtee at the CII Agro & Food Tech today, Mr Vinay Kumar, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board (UOCB) mentioned that Organic cultivation if properly done has the potential to increase farmer's income multi fold and not just double it. He informed that UOCB helps farmers overcome certification and marketing hassles and provide marketing support. He mentioned that out of the 6.83lakh hectare are under cultivation 1.54 lakh hectare is under organic farming which is 23% and shortly around 30% of land under cultivation will be under organic farming in the State.

While moderating the session Mr Sanjay Agarwal, CEO, Clover Organics & Member CII Uttarakhand shared about his experience of working in North East India with organic farmers. He mentioned that Uttarakahand has a tremendous scope of growth in organic farming and with limited land holdings and perfect agro climatic conditions, cultivation of high yield organic crops is ideal for doubling farmers income.

Mr Rupesh Rai, Founder & Director, Green People expressed that organic farmer has to work like a micro entrepreneur to market his produce. He shared how his organization is helping farmers with branding, packaging and training. He also stressed on zero budget marketing and creating brand value of products through endorsement's & creating stories behind the products.

Mr Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, Just Organics explained to farmers that organic Farming is ideally suited to increase farmers income as input cost in organic cultivation gets reduced while the produce commands a premium.

Dr Ajeet Singh Nain, Director Experiment Station, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in his presentation shared with farmers that sourcing of Quality of seeds is utmost important in Organic Farming. Dr D K Singh, Coordinator, Organic farming Research Centre, GB Pant University while explaining about the techniques and ways of doing Organic farming shared about composting & Fortification, green manure and how to suppress soil born pathogens.

Dr B S Negi, Advisor, APEDA, Government of India informed about the potential of exports in Organic Farming. He mentioned that organic farming global business is 100 billion dollars industry. Major items exported from India include oil seeds, cereals, processed food, dry fruits & medicinal plants. 98% of Indian organic produce is exported to USA, Europe & Canada, he informed.

The virtual Kisan Goshti was well attended by over 300 farmers & delegates from Industry, Institutions, Academia, NGO's and experts in the area of Organic Farming and was addressed by 7 experts.