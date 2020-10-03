Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit 2020 being organized At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On directions of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, a Global Summit of Indian Overseas Researchers and Academicians called Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit 2020 is being organized from 2nd October to 2nd November 2020.

VAIBHAV summit is aimed at developing mechanisms for the participation of Indian Diaspora working in top universities and Research & Development organizations across the world, to further enhance the knowledge-base of Indian Research and Academic Institutions.

Summit is being inaugurated yesterday by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the late evening on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji. This will be followed by one-month- long brainstorming of experts as online panel discussions on each subtheme across multiple verticals (major theme) to carve a path for future collaboration in the areas of interest.

Summit is an initiative of DRDO (R&D wing of MoD), organized with DST, MEA, MOE, and various Indian S&T Organizations. In Health, Medical Sciences and Biomedical Devices, more than 110 international experts and 160 Indian experts will participate in 21 brainstorming sessions across 4 topics: Precision Health, Holistic Health, Remote and Rural Health, and Technologies for Biomedical devices in Healthcare.

Director AIIMS Padamshree Prof. Ravikant said "VAIBHAV Summit will strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. AIIMS Rishikesh is one of the best Institutes in medical education, training, health care research, and innovation. AIIMS Rishikesh is one of the leading institutes in India in cancer care, Biomedical Innovations, Advanced Surgical technologies, Sleep Medicine, Mental Health, Neurobiology, effects of Industrial pollutants, High Altitude Medicine, etc. We have also established a system for Remote and Rural Healthcare through Tele-Health and air ambulance services. We are also one of the leading Cancer Care Centres in India with a focus on research in preventive oncology, low-cost cancer care, precision oncology, Artificial Intelligence based point of care diagnostics and nanotechnology. He said that We are currently working on multiple projects to develop indigenous advanced medical technology. The institute has filed multiple patents in the areas of implants, smart devices and life support systems. We have collaborated with various national and international institutions and industry. We are also planning to establish a Centre for Biomedical Innovation"

Vice Dean Innovation & Incubator Dr DK Tripathi said "more than 20 faculty experts from AIIMS Rishikesh are participating in VAIBHAV Summit in various brainstorming sessions. AIIMS Rishikesh is leading the sessions on Remote and Rural Health and Technologies for Biomedical devices in Healthcare. We hope that the summit will result in a long and healthy collaboration in research and innovation between International experts and AIIMS Rishikesh in the future" Dean Academics Prof. Manoj Gupta, Dean Research Prof. Vartika Saxena and Sub- Dean (Planning) Dr K. S. Rajkumar are participating in the event along with various International and National Specialists.